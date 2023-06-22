Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranked amongst the best in the nation for pediatric specialties

ATLANTA — A Georgia medical center has been ranked amongst the best children’s hospitals in the southeast.

According to U.S. News, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is nationally ranked in 10 pediatric specialties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital was ranked top 10 in the nation for four out of 10 specialties.

To be nationally ranked in a specialty, U.S. News says a hospital must do well in caring for the sickest, most complex patients.

Children’s ranked among the top in other specialties as well.

#31 in Neonatology

#12 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

#38 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology

#9 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#8 in pediatric cancer

#10 in Pediatric Urology

#16 in Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

#10 in Pediatric Orthopedics

#19 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery

#11 in Pediatric Nephrology

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Search for vanished submersible underway, crew member has ties to Georgia

©2022 Cox Media Group