Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranked amongst the best in the nation for pediatric specialties

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Georgia medical center has been ranked amongst the best children’s hospitals in the southeast.

According to U.S. News, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is nationally ranked in 10 pediatric specialties.

The hospital was ranked top 10 in the nation for four out of 10 specialties.

To be nationally ranked in a specialty, U.S. News says a hospital must do well in caring for the sickest, most complex patients.

Children’s ranked among the top in other specialties as well.

  • #31 in Neonatology
  • #12 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #38 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #9 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #8 in pediatric cancer
  • #10 in Pediatric Urology
  • #16 in Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery
  • #10 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #19 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #11 in Pediatric Nephrology

