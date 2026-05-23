Children’s to expand pediatric services to Adamsville and Union City

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has announced plans to expand access to pediatric primary care.

It plans to open a new pediatric primary care clinic in Adamsville, and launch primary care and pediatric specialty services in Union City.

Children’s Adamsville Pediatrics will be located at 3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, and will deliver family-centered primary care to patients from birth to the age of 21.

Pediatricians from Hughes Spalding Primary Care Clinic in downtown Atlanta will rotate at the new practice.

The Adamsville location will also serve as an additional training site for medical residents.

It is scheduled to start seeing patients on June 29.

Additionally in 2028, Grady Health System will open a new medical office building on their recently-announced campus in Union City.

A full floor will be dedicated to pediatric care provided by Children’s, including primary care and behavioral and mental health services.

Children’s is also actively evaluating additional pediatric services needed in Union City.

“Children’s exists to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow. This mission extends beyond our facility walls and out into the communities we serve,” said Children’s CEO Donna Hyland in a news release.

“We believe it is vital to have a strong network of pediatricians in Georgia.”

The new locations are part of a broader long-term plan to help ensure every family in Atlanta is 30 minutes or less from a Children’s facility.

Read more on RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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