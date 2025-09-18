Chick-fil-A launches its own game show

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A has launched “Play it Forward,” a new original game show series featuring families competing for a chance to win money for community heroes.

The five-episode unscripted series, hosted by Chick-fil-A owner-operator Andrew Allman, showcases families participating in games such as Splashketball and Cherry Launch.

The show is available on the Chick-fil-A Play App and YouTube.

“We know there is a growing need for high-quality, family-friendly content – something that parents and kids can enjoy side by side,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy. “‘Play it Forward’ brings all of that together in one free experience: family time together, the fun of Chick-fil-A and an opportunity to give back to those who make a difference every day in their communities.”

Each 30-minute episode follows a family as they take on a variety of fun and physical challenges, with the ultimate goal of donating their winnings to a local unsung hero.

The prize money, which varies based on their performance, is gifted to a community changemaker who has made a significant impact on their lives.

The show aims to combine entertainment with community giveback, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and rewarding everyday heroes such as veterans, mentors and other influential figures in the community.

