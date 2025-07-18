‘Welcome home’: Soldier laid to rest in Georgia 75 years after going missing in action in Korea

CANTON, Ga. — The remains of Army Cpl. Anthony Konze, missing in action for 75 years, were laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Friday.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was there for the solemn occasion.

Born in Brooklyn in 1930, Konze went missing during the Korean War in 1950. His remains were turned over to American authorities in 1954, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Since identification wasn’t possible, he was buried in a military cemetery in Hawaii among the Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. But last year, his remains were identified.

“We thank you for being here today, as we gather with a deep reverence to welcome home one of our own,” U.S. Army Battalion Chaplain Jeffrey Herron said at the service for Konze.

“It was the greatest Christmas present we could have gotten, to know he had been identified,” said Konze’s sister, Dominica Jones.

“It’s my privilege. I’ve served — since I’ve been doing this — in over 800 services,” said Patriot Guard Riders member Olga Noel. This nonprofit group provides escorts for services of military members and first responders.

Most of the mourners present at the burial were born after Konze died. They say anyone who gives their life in the cause of freedom deserves this honor.

“This hero — long unknown — now rests once more on American soil. We pause to say with solemn gratitude, welcome home Corporal Konze. Welcome home,” Herron said.

Konze’s name is etched on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

