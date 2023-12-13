Transformer sparks fire after work truck crashes into power pole, snapping it in half

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a fire on the railroad tracks early Wednesday in downtown Woodstock after a work truck crashed into a power pole.
Crews received a call at 2:34 a.m. about the fire on Main Street.
When firefighters arrived they found a work truck had crashed into a power pole, breaking the pole in half.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The truck had been cleared from the area near the pole and a power transformer that was on the pole was on fire on the railroad tracks.
Workers with Georgia Power responded to disconnect power in the area so firefighters could extinguish the fire.
Once the fire was out, Georgia Power workers cleared the downed power lines and pole.
According to the Woodstock Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not taken to a hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- From blackmail to expired food and mold, this is what Todd Chrisley says its like living in prison
- Chase ends with Cobb police cruiser landing on suspect’s overturned Jeep in Atlanta
- Woman found guilty of chasing down, killing hit-and-run driver in Clayton County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group