Transformer sparks fire after work truck crashes into power pole, snapping it in half

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a fire on the railroad tracks early Wednesday in downtown Woodstock after a work truck crashed into a power pole.

Crews received a call at 2:34 a.m. about the fire on Main Street.

When firefighters arrived they found a work truck had crashed into a power pole, breaking the pole in half.

The truck had been cleared from the area near the pole and a power transformer that was on the pole was on fire on the railroad tracks.

Workers with Georgia Power responded to disconnect power in the area so firefighters could extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was out, Georgia Power workers cleared the downed power lines and pole.

According to the Woodstock Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not taken to a hospital.

