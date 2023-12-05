Suspicious person near Cobb elementary leads police on chase into Woodstock, causing head-on crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A suspicious person’s call resulted in a police chase that ended in a head-on collision in Cherokee County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that there were reports of a suspicious person near Keheley Elementary. When Cobb Schools Police confronted the suspect, the suspect drove away and began a chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect then entered the city limits of Woodstock. Woodstock officers tried to stop the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect hit a vehicle not involved in the chase head-on. The driver of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to the department, a Woodstock officer used their patrol car to help box the suspect vehicle in, arresting the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect whose age and identity were not released, was turned over to the Cobb County School Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Cobb County district spokesperson sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“We are thankful for the quick response of the Cobb Schools police on Monday following reports of a suspicious person near Keheley Elementary. The district does not believe the suspect has any relation to Keheley or any of our schools, and the investigation, which is ongoing, is expected to lead to multiple charges from multiple law enforcement agencies.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of DeKalb County cyclist who was killed in a hit and run are looking for driver who left him

©2023 Cox Media Group