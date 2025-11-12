‘Significant’ gas line rupture shuts down Cherokee County highway for hours

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A gas line ruptured in Cherokee County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office officials say there was a “significant” rupture on Cumming Hwy. near East Cherokee Dr.

Officials say the highway could be closed in both directions for as long as six hours.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw crews working in the highway and on the side of the roadway.

Luckily, homes in the area did not have to be evacuated.

It’s unclear what led to the rupture or how long it will take crews to repair it.

