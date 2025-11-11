Retired Cherokee County firefighter dies following courageous battle with cancer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Community members are mourning the loss of a retired firefighter who died after a battle with cancer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services announced Tuesday that Retired Lt. Dave Burnaugh lost his courageous battle with cancer.

The department says Burnaugh faithfully served the citizens of Cherokee County and his brothers and sisters in the fire service for many years.

“He was known for his strong faith, his love for his family, and his dedication to serving others. Dave led by example, always demonstrating humility, professionalism, and compassion in everything he did,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The CCFD says his impact will be felt for generations to come.

“Please join us in praying for the Burnaugh family as we remember and honor the life of a truly remarkable man. Rest easy, Lieutenant. We’ll take it from here,” the department says.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]t

©2025 Cox Media Group