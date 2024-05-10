‘Picky Porch Pirate’ steals only pricey cellphones

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in two metro counties are trying to track down a man who has been stealing packages containing new iPhones and Android phone from porches of homes and garages.

“In some of the thefts he’s wearing a vest, and is carrying a Walmart bag, almost like he’s a Walmart delivery person going to the porch, taking the phones and leaving immediately,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jay Baker.

Investigators say the thief shows up minutes after FedEx or another shipping worker drops off the package. Porch camera video shows him going onto porches and taking packages. In one case, he stole packages delivered to a garage.

In less than a week, the man is suspected of stealing seven phones delivered to three different addresses. At one home, five phones were taken. Investigators suspect the porch pirate may be getting inside information on where and when the phones will be delivered.

“We don’t know, not sure if he’s getting information from where the phone is being ordered if he knows someone at FedEx, we haven’t figured that out yet,” said Baker

One victim, who didn’t wish to go on camera, said the thief is brazen.

“It’s really upsetting. I mean they walk up in broad daylight. It’s just a very uncomfortable feeling.”

Another homeowner said the man pulled into his driveway minutes after a FedEx delivery driver dropped off five new cell phones.

“It’s funny that a FedEx driver pulls in and two minutes after he leaves, I have a thief bold enough to walk into my garage and knew exactly where the package was and picked it up and walked to the car,” said Ernie Darnell.

Bartow County Sheriff’s investigator suspects the same man in phone thefts at homes during the same period earlier this month.

Authorities recommend if you are purchasing a cellphone for delivery, you may consider having it delivered to the local store and request a signature on delivery to ensure someone is taking the package inside the home.

“iPhones are not cheap and we would hate for someone to lose a thousand-dollar phone off their front porch,” said Sgt. Baker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

