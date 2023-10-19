Motorcyclist critically injured in Cherokee County dies after being taken off life support

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist injured in a crash last week in Cherokee County has died.

On Friday, October 13 at 7:19 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle traveling west on Sixes Road near North Rope Mill Road.

The motorcyclist, Lester Barry, 63, of Holly Springs, was taken to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, October 18, Barry was taken off life support and pronounced deceased at 6:57 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Reward amount increases to $73,000 for capture of 4 escaped Bibb County inmates

©2023 Cox Media Group