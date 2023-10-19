Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down busy DeKalb County intersection, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are being told to avoid an area in DeKalb County as authorities investigate a crash.

Brookhaven police said on Thursday morning, a fatal crash shut down Clairmont Road at Dresden Drive and Skyland Drive.

Police confirmed the collision involved a pedestrian.

Authorities have not specified how many victims there are or their identities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police have not said how long the road will be shut down.

