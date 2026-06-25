Metro Atlanta neighbors divided over future of park some call neglected

KENNESAW, Ga. — A debate is growing in Kennesaw over the future of Woodland Park, a city-owned greenspace that some residents say has been neglected for years.

Some homeowners have voiced concerns at city council meetings, calling for improvements to the park.

However, not everyone in the neighborhood agrees that changes are needed.

For some families, Woodland Park holds special memories.

“There were playgrounds here. We had basketball courts,” said Kennesaw resident Laura Lyons.

Matthew Mayo, who grew up in the area, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that he spent much of his childhood at the park.

“I used to play in it as a child, and I’m 57 years old,” Mayo said.

Neighbor Samuel Rusch has become one of the park’s most vocal advocates. He said many people don’t realize Woodland Park is a park because of its current condition.

“You wouldn’t really know it’s a park from how it looks, especially with the chain being up front blocking the entrance,” Rusch said.

Rusch said he successfully pushed the city to install a park sign and began cleaning and maintaining the property himself. However, he said city officials later instructed him to stop.

Supporters of improvements point out that Woodland Park is the only city-owned park in Kennesaw without amenities.

But some nearby residents want it to remain a passive greenspace.

“You’re not in favor of a park?” Newell asked neighbor Tony Gravett.

“No, I’m not in favor of the park. It will attract crime,” Gravett said.

When asked why he felt that way, Gravett replied, “Because the people we see at night walking around, the car break-ins, the crime around here.”

Gravett also said he has witnessed city crews maintain the park.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for the City of Kennesaw said Woodland Park serves a different purpose than other parks in the city.

The City of Kennesaw’s park system is intentionally diverse and includes a variety of park types designed to serve different community needs. Some parks are focused on active recreation, such as Adams Park, which features athletic fields, courts, playgrounds, and community facilities. Others, such as Swift-Cantrell Park, provide a combination of active and passive recreation opportunities through amenities including playgrounds, walking trails, a splash pad, skatepark, dog park, and open green space. Depot Park serves as a community gathering space and event venue in the heart of downtown. Woodland Park serves a different purpose within the City’s park system. It is a neighborhood greenspace that provides passive recreational opportunities and preserves open space within the community. Not all parks are designed or intended to contain the same types of amenities, and Woodland Park’s role is consistent with the City’s broader approach of offering a variety of recreational experiences throughout Kennesaw. The chain across the driveway is intended to prevent unauthorized vehicular access to the property and protect the greenspace from vehicle-related damage. Pedestrian access remains available. — Kennesaw city spokesperson

City officials didn’t disclose what caused the park’s decline.

Residents advocating for upgrades argue that taxpayers deserve access to quality city amenities.

“We all pay property taxes in this city to live inside the city and to benefit from city amenities,” Mayo said.

Kennesaw City Councilman Jonathon Bothers said the city plans to discuss Woodland Park’s future later this year.

“The future of Woodland Park will be discussed in November, at which time its long-term use and potential development will be considered,” Bothers said in a statement.

The councilman noted that Kennesaw has approximately 15 urban parks and greenspaces, along with three community parks and a trail. He added that city leaders have already dedicated significant staff time and resources to the issue and will evaluate the park’s future during the November discussion.

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