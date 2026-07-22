Metro Atlanta child with special needs, family struggles after lightning strike damages home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County family is working to get back on their feet after lightning struck their home during storms Friday, setting the house on fire.

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At the time, a mother, Patti Carter, and her daughter Carly were inside.

“My younger sister Carly, she’s actually on a feeding pump plugged into the wall. My mom noticed the storm was getting worse, so she unplugged her. A few seconds later she heard the loudest boom she has ever heard in her life,” said daughter Kerrison Carter.

Carter says her mother quickly scrambled to get everyone to safety.

“She started to look around the house, and she noticed smoke. And she got my dog, my sister, and herself and ran out of there as quickly as possible. It was storming. I’ll never forget getting out of the car, and running down to my mom and seeing that look on her as the smoke was coming out. I mean it was just awful,” said Carter.

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In addition to damage to the home, fire, smoke and water damage ruined tens of thousands of dollars in medical equipment, supplies and medications that Carly relies on to live.

“She has like a feeding pump. She has a bed that encloses her to keep her safe. She has medications that cost so much money. All of that has been destroyed,” said Carter.

The family is still trying to figure out how much their insurance will reimburse for their medical equipment losses. In the meantime, they say they’ve received a lot of support from the community, including donations of medical supplies.

“So many people have reached out, donated for immediate needs, for the future. It’s just an outpouring of support from the community and we are super grateful,” said daughter Nikki Smith.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with expenses. You can donate here.

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