Man who kept meth in his mother’s garage sentenced to prison

CANTON, Ga. — A 57-year-old Woodstock man has pleaded guilty to an assortment of drug charges after authorities found his drugs in his mother’s garage, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said June 11.

James Wylie Stroud entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to 13 charges, including two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stroud was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 years in prison without parole eligibility. He’s not eligible for parole under Georgia law because he’s a repeat offender.

The investigation began in October 2025 when the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad learned Stroud was selling meth, storing it in a detached garage that belonged to his mother.

Undercover agents were able to buy drugs from Stroud in two separate transactions in October and November, once at the garage and once at a nearby Kroger parking lot. He sold a total of 8.1 grams of meth, authorities said.

A search warrant was issued for the detached garage and his mother’s home on the same property.

In the garage, agents found a fishing bag with 10 grams of meth in it, about 1 gram of meth, 1 gram of dimethyltryptamine and potential drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including a digital scale and small baggies. They also found ammunition.

In the basement of his mother’s home, they found a gun safe with eight guns, which Stroud admitted were his.

Agents send they found evidence of drug trafficking in texts on Stroud’s phone.

“This defendant’s criminal history shows a pattern of drug-related offenses spanning decades. When an individual continues to violate the law and harm the community, the State’s pursuit of a lengthy prison sentence is the only appropriate response,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

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