Man dies crossing metro Atlanta highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian died early Friday morning crossing a major highway in Cherokee County.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 6 a.m. at Highway 92 just east of Interstate 75, near Acworth.

Authorities said an investigation shows that a man was crossing Highway 92 from the Hampton Inn toward the BP gas station.

He was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark-colored clothing in an unlit area.

A passenger vehicle was heading westbound when it hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene until deputies arrived.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group