KAY Jewelers outlet store robbed at gunpoint in north Georgia

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Someone robbed a KAY Jewelers outlet store at gunpoint in Woodstock on Sunday. Police now have the suspect in custody.

John Mendoza, 26 of Powder Springs, faces aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Mendoza robbed the KAY Jewelers location at the The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta on Ridgewalk Parkway.

Woodstock police received a call about jewelry being stolen around 4:30 p.m. Officers spoke with the staff, who saw the suspect get away in a car.

An officer spotted a car that matched the description near Interstate 575 and Towne Lake Parkway, two miles from the scene.

The officer pulled over the driver, identified as Mendoza, and said he had the stolen jewelry and gun used in the robbery.

“I am proud of Officer Hinkle and the coordinated response of all officers who bravely and quickly arrived on scene, taking the suspect into custody within minutes of the robbery,” Woodstock Police Chief Roland Castro said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group