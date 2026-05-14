Jewelry heist attempt in metro Atlanta leads to pursuit; police arrest suspect after chase

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A suspect who attempted an early morning jewelry heist Thursday has been arrested, Woodstock police said.

Officers said they arrested Scott Condor following a vehicle pursuit.

Police responded at around 7:41 a.m. to Art Jewelers at 136 Woodstock Square Ave. to a call of a burglary in progress.

Police said officers tried to stop his vehicle, but Condor refused to stop. Police then pursued him.

An officer used “an intervention tactic” to stop his vehicle, and Condor was taken into custody.

He was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee for minor injuries.

Woodstock Police Chief Roland Castro commended his officers for their actions.

“Our officers acted quickly, decisively and with the safety of our community at the forefront,” he said. “Their professionalism and teamwork brought this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion and prevented further harm.”

Condor faces numerous charges, including suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of Schedule One narcotics, possession with intent narcotics, three counts of possession of drug related objects, criminal damage in the second degree, felony theft, smash and grab burglary and possession of tools in the commission of a crime.

He also had outstanding warrants with Woodstock and multiple other jurisdictions.

No officers were injured during the pursuit and arrest.

Condor will be taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center once he’s released from the hospital.

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