Gas grill likely caused fire that heavily damaged new townhomes in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters extinguished a fire that heavily damaged a newly constructed townhome building.
On Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Trecastle Square off Bells Ferry Road, near the Bridgemill community.
When they arrived, they found an 8-unit townhome building burning.
Seven of the units were newly constructed and unoccupied. One unit was occupied at the time of the fire and one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by a gas grill.
Fifty firefighters responded to the fire. Two of those firefighters were treated for heat-related issues. One of those was treated at the hospital and was stable, the other was treated at the scene and released.
Initially, firefighters received a call about a possible fire on Birchwood Pass, which is near Trecastle Square.
But after arriving at that location, they discovered there was no fire and quickly redirected.
