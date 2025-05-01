Gas grill likely caused fire that heavily damaged new townhomes in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters extinguished a fire that heavily damaged a newly constructed townhome building.

On Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Trecastle Square off Bells Ferry Road, near the Bridgemill community.

When they arrived, they found an 8-unit townhome building burning.

Seven of the units were newly constructed and unoccupied. One unit was occupied at the time of the fire and one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by a gas grill.

Fifty firefighters responded to the fire. Two of those firefighters were treated for heat-related issues. One of those was treated at the hospital and was stable, the other was treated at the scene and released.

Initially, firefighters received a call about a possible fire on Birchwood Pass, which is near Trecastle Square.

But after arriving at that location, they discovered there was no fire and quickly redirected.

