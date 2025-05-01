Cherokee County

Gas grill likely caused fire that heavily damaged new townhomes in Cherokee County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Firefighters extinguish fire at newly constructed townhome building in Cherokee County
By WSBTV.com News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters extinguished a fire that heavily damaged a newly constructed townhome building.

On Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Trecastle Square off Bells Ferry Road, near the Bridgemill community.

When they arrived, they found an 8-unit townhome building burning.

Seven of the units were newly constructed and unoccupied. One unit was occupied at the time of the fire and one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by a gas grill.

Fifty firefighters responded to the fire. Two of those firefighters were treated for heat-related issues. One of those was treated at the hospital and was stable, the other was treated at the scene and released.

Initially, firefighters received a call about a possible fire on Birchwood Pass, which is near Trecastle Square.

But after arriving at that location, they discovered there was no fire and quickly redirected.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read