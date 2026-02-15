Fire destroys Cherokee County home, 2 pets die

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A fire destroyed a home near Waleska Saturday morning, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Though crews were able to save a pony, two pets died at the scene.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire on Fincher Road and found the home fully involved in flames. They immediately began operations to contain the blaze and protect surrounding property, CCFES said.

Crews also focused on the safety of people and animals at the scene. A pony was safely removed from a paddock near the home, and another horse located in the backyard was confirmed unharmed. A pet lizard and a pet snake died in the fire.

No people were reported hurt in the fire, CCFES reported.

The wood burning stove caused the accidental fire, officials said.

