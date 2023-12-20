Fiery Tesla crash kills 2 people in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people died in a crash Tuesday night in Woodstock.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 92 and Springfield Drive at 10:45 p.m. to a reported crash.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a Tesla sedan had crashed and was on fire with two people inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

The accident caused damage to a power pole and the traffic control box for the intersection, causing the traffic signal not to function.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews with the power company and the Georgia Department of Transportation responded to repair the equipment.

It took several hours for the scene to be cleared and the intersection reopened.

Police say the cause of the crash is currently unknown and their investigation remains open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro families out thousands after they say landscaper left their yards disaster areas

©2023 Cox Media Group