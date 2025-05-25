Fallen soldiers honored at Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — This is the weekend we remember the Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

People gathered at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Saturday to honor those who died in battle.

All of the headstones in the cemetery are decorated with an American flag.

James Walters served in the Navy Reserve. His brother answered the nation’s call and he gave it all.

“Never, never, never ever forget to say a prayer for all of those who died in combat,” Walters told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “I was three years old when my oldest brother was killed in Korea, 7 August, 1952.”

Walters says whenever taps is played, he sheds a tear.

The ceremony’s speaker, Major General Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard, knows well what sacrifice looks like. To him, it looks like his father, who was killed in Vietnam.

“So I watched my mom and my grandparents live lives in pain without him,” Wilson said.

The ceremony was quiet and intimate.

The Sons of the American Revolution, dressed in period clothing, fired rifles in tribute.

After the ceremony, people quietly walked among the headstones and flags.

