Deputies believe same crew tried robbing another Cherokee Co. jewelry store days prior

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe suspects accused of trying to rob a jewelry store are the same crew who robbed another jewelry store days prior.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday four men were caught on video walking toward the west side of the Rudi Fine Jewelry building on Highway 92 and Bells Ferry Road.

Three of the suspects remained “stacked up” on the west side, while one went to the front door of the business, deputies said.

When he realized he wouldn’t be able to get inside, authorities said he went back to the side of the building and rejoined the other three.

The sheriff’s office said the four men drove off in a silver car.

Cherokee officials believe the suspects were planning to commit a robbery similar to the one committed in Canton on Nov. 3.

Canton Police said the armed robbery occurred at River Fine Jewelry on Riverstone Parkway. Three men reportedly came to the store, two entered and one was armed with a handgun. The suspects got away with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Cherokee County investigators believe there is a strong likelihood they are the same suspects. Investigators also believe their intent on Friday was to rob the jewelry store, if the door had been opened.

If you recognize the suspects or can identify the crew committing these takeover robberies, you’re urged to contact investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

