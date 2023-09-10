Cherokee County School superintendent to retire after the school year

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Another metro Atlanta school district will soon begin looking for a new leader.

Cherokee County Superintendent Brian Hightower is retiring at the end of the school year.

He’s the third-longest tenured superintendent in metro Atlanta.

Hightower served in this position for the past eight years.

Atlanta Public Schools is also searching for a new superintendent.

DeKalb County just hired a new one over the summer.

