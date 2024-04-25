Cherokee County recycling center to have service interruptions during site improvements

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County officials announced the recycling service facility on Blalock Road will be interrupted for just over a week as improvements are made to the location.

According to officials, the improvements are aimed at mitigating future service interruptions due to more residents in the county recycling.

As a result, county officials said the Blalock Road facility will not be accepting single-stream recyclables from April 26 to May 7 as crews install an extra compactor.

While the work is underway, the compactor that is already on site will not be operational, the county said.

Separately, the Blalock Road facility will still be able to take glass and aluminum can recycling, as well as fee-based items like bagged trash, metal, paint and mattresses, according to the county.

Work is also underway at another recycling facility at Hobgood Park, with a second compactor to be installed on April 29. The county said that site will be in operation when the striping and new entrance are completed.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to bring more resources to our facilities that will help lessen service interruptions in the future,” Cherokee County Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie said in a statement. “We are excited that more people in our community are recycling, and we are working to bring better service for you. We have been informing our Blalock Road customers as they visit the facility this week, and we are planning to be back up and running at full capacity by Wednesday, May 8.”

Service updates and other notifications will be posted to the Cherokee County Recycling Center on Facebook.

