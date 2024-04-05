Cherokee County firefighters put out early morning apartment fire in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said their units were at an apartment complex in Canton in the early hours of Friday morning to put out a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire at River Ridge Apartments in Canton at around 3:30 a.m.

Fire department officials said units from Stations 9, 16, 11 and 21 responded at the scene, where crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached multi-unit parking garage.

The department said they were able to get the fire put out before it could spread to additional units and no one was injured or displaced.

Now, CCFES investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

