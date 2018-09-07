Canton approves proposal for open containers in downtown

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Canton City Council approved the creation of a restaurant district that will allow open containers in downtown areas.
Channel 2 Action News was there when the council voted on that matter on Thursday night.
The move would allow open containers on Friday and Saturday evenings for one year.
Before the vote was made, a group protested through prayer in front of City Hall.
We'll have reaction to the vote, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
