Chattanooga man arrested in Georgia murder investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a Chattanooga man was arrested in connection to a murder in Georgia.

Nicholas Cheaton, 41 of Chattanooga, was arrested on Friday for the death of William Oliver Jones, 39 of Chickamauga, the GBI said.

The arrest followed an investigation that started on March 14, when Jones was found dead at his home on West Highway 136.

The GBI said they worked with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Federal Probation Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Jones’ death.

Cheaton was taken into custody and booked at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, awaiting extradition, according to the GBI.

Jones’ body is currently at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The agency said the results are not complete at this time;.

Anyone with information about the case and Jones’ death is asked to call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-638-1909.

