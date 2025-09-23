Chance of stray showers, rain expected later in the week

ATLANTA — The weather on Tuesday should stay partly to mostly cloudy through the evening, with the potential for stray showers.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says despite the stray showers, it’ll be pretty dry for most of the metro area.

Heading into the overnight hours and Wednesday morning, Nitz says you can expect a mild start to the day with some clouds, but staying dry at least through mid-afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the day will start in the low 70s in Atlanta and in the mid to upper 60s around the metro area before the heat comes in.

Temperatures could be in the 90s in Atlanta by the afternoon ahead of increased chance of rain on Thursday.

Nitz said Thursday will see rain turn back to scattered showers as it heads to the weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s.

