Chance for severe storms this weekend

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking some scattered showers and storms through the evening Friday.

It has been warm today and will stay that way tonight, and we have more moisture moving in to fuel developing storms.

Around 7 p.m., expect some scattered storms across the metro – nothing severe but some locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning possible.

That will continue in areas until around midnight then most of us should have dry conditions through Saturday morning.

It will be warm again tomorrow with temperatures in the mid-70s by noon, and we could break the record high of 80 as we go through the afternoon.

From Saturday evening into Sunday, there is the chance of isolated severe storms. Much of north Georgia is under a Level 1 threat risk during that time.

The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, and some hail is possible.

