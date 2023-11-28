Carter family attends private ceremony for Rosalynn Carter at The Carter Center

ATLANTA — Members of the Carter family attended a private ceremony for Rosalynn Carter on Monday, inside the Carter Center.

It’s a ceremony that was filled with respect and honor for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

On Monday, family members and close friends filled the Carter Center to remember her.

“Father in the name of Jesus, we thank you today for this great celebration of life for Rosalyn Carter. God we pray for comfort today, especially for the family, the children, the grandchildren, and the great-grandchildren,” said Carter’s pastor in a prayer.

The Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander recalled some of Carter’s accomplishments.

“For 40 years, she did that work. Her top priority was mental health and with her staff and the amazing experts in the mental health task force, she advocated for changes in public policy,” said Alexander.

During the ceremony, a choir from Agnes Scott College performed some of Former First Lady Carter’s favorite songs.

“When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, she said ‘I would like to think that people understood that I took advantage of the opportunities that I was given and I did the best that I could.’ I have to say, Mrs. Carter, did more than that and we’ll miss her terribly,” said Alexander.

