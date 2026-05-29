Truck caught on camera dumping shingles, debris on Carroll County property

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for illegally dumping shingles and other debris on private property.

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According to deputies, the dumping happened around 12:19 a.m. on May 22 at a property located in the 3000 block of W. Highway 166 in Bowdon.

Deputies said surveillance video from the Bowdon Shoppette captured what appears to be a dark-colored Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500, possibly pulling a dump trailer.

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Authorities said the truck was seen backing into the property, unloading debris and then driving west on Highway 166.

The CCSO released surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information who recently had a roof replaced, recognizes the truck or trailer or has information about the people involved to come forward.

The case remains under investigation/ Anyone with information can contact Inv. Kaleb Finley at 770-830-5916 or via email at kfinley@carrollsheriffga.gov.

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