Metro Atlanta high school assistant principal named best in US by NASSP

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta area high school’s assistant principal was named the best of the bunch across the country.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Carrollton High School’s Courtney Walker as the 2024 NASSP National Assistant Principal of the Year.

According to NASSP, Walker oversees master scheduling, remedial and gifted programs, student awards and recognitions, school improvement initiatives and professional development in her role at CHS.

“At the heart of Courtney’s work is a profound understanding of the unique needs of every student and teacher she works with,” NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe said in a statement. “From bridging gaps in advanced coursework access to the Mental Health Minutes program, Courtney’s innovation and passion built an inclusive and nurturing environment for every student to grow into their best selves. Her commitment to creating personalized educational pathways, ensuring that students are not just prepared but poised for success beyond her school doors, truly sets her apart. We’re honored to recognize her incredible contributions and the positive, lasting impact she’s made on her school community.”

The organization said Walker also supports the school’s counselors in developing personalized academic plans for students, helping them graduate enrolled, enlisted or employed while also engaging their communities as leaders.

“I genuinely believe in shared leadership, so this honor is a testament to the collective efforts of the teachers, counselors, administrators and support staff within my school and district,” Walker said about the award. “Together, we form a cohesive team, engaging in daily collaboration aimed at enhancing our ability to nurture, prepare and empower students to excel as leaders both academically and personally throughout their high school journey and beyond.”

Walker’s gratitude for the recognition was echoed by CHS Principal Ian Lyle as well.

“I am thrilled Mrs. Walker has been named the NASSP National Assistant Principal of the Year,” Lyle said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to her excellence as an administrator and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

