Carrollton police looking for missing teen last seen at school

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police are looking for a missing teenager.
Jayden Walker, 17, was last seen at Carrollton High School on Friday.
He was last seen wearing a black “Fentanyl Awareness” t-shirt with gold writing.
If you see him or have any information on his location, police ask that you call 911.
