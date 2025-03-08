Carrollton police looking for missing teen last seen at school

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police are looking for a missing teenager.

Jayden Walker, 17, was last seen at Carrollton High School on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black “Fentanyl Awareness” t-shirt with gold writing.

If you see him or have any information on his location, police ask that you call 911.

