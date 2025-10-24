Carrollton man charged with child exploitation after multi-state investigation

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department says a joint investigation that crossed state lines led to the arrest of a man for child exploitation.

Officers said Jonathan Leak, 24, was under investigation by the Madison Police Department in Indiana, who reached out to Carrollton PD’s Cyber Crime Unit for help with an ongoing investigation.

Police said the investigation involved the online exploitation of a child young than 10 years old.

During the investigation, Madison detectives learned a Carrolton man, Leak, was communicating with the young victim online and sexually explicit images were shared on social media, police said.

Madison investigators got a warrant to identify the online man, identifying him as Leak. Carrollton detectives then opened a parallel investigation into him.

Working together, police said both agencies got enough evidence to get arrest warrants for Leak. He was interviewed and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Leak now faces charges in both Indiana and in Carrollton for:

Felony Child Exploitation (Indiana)

Felony Child Pornography/Exploitation (Carrollton, Georgia)

Misdemeanor Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor (Carrollton, Georgia)

