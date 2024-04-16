Carroll County students kicked out of school after eating candy they say they didn’t know had THC

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Some parents say another student gave their children THC gummies that made them sick. They say their children have now been kicked out of school unfairly.

The Carroll County School District confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Regan that they are investigating accusations that four students at Temple Middle School used an illegal substance.

They say they had no idea there was THC in the candy they were given by another student.

“Around like fifth or sixth period, I just started feeling weird, and I just went to sleep that whole period,” 14-year-old Nahla Alford said.

The parents say their children have never used marijuana or any other illegal drugs and wouldn’t knowingly eat candy that had been laced with THC.

