Gwinnett grandmother escapes near-death experience after stolen truck crashes into yard

LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County grandmother is thankful that a police chase that ended in her yard didn’t end with a stolen truck crashing into her living room.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson went to Burns Road in Lilburn.

The damage to the pickup truck that was wrecked in Gladis Escobar’s front yard shows the aftermath of a police chase that terrified her and her 2-year-old grandson.

“It’s scary but take my grandson and go into my room,” Escobar said.

Police say the driver in the stolen truck crashed off Burns Road in Lilburn and then ran away. Escobar said it could have been deadly.

She was sitting in her living room with her grandson when the truck crashed near Jodeco Circle on Tuesday.

The suspect remains on the run and his identity is unknown.

