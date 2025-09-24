3 injured in overnight apartment fire in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Three people suffered minor injuries when an apartment building caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Carrollton fire officials say they were called to the Soma Apartments on Hays Mill Road at 4:30 a.m.

Four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but it’s unclear how many people will be displaced.

Officials say three people reported injuries that appeared to be minor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

