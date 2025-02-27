Caller told dispatch it was a home invasion. What GA deputies found instead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A call about a home invasion led to the arrest of three people.

On Monday evening, Franklin County dispatch received a call about a home invasion on Highway 17 in Lavonia.

Franklin County deputies, Lavonia police and Georgia State Patrol responded to the call.

After an investigation, Franklin County deputies arrested two South Carolina residents. They were charged with burglary and cruelty to children.

The sheriff’s office said the caller was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute (THC oil), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cruelty to children.

The next day, the FCSO conducted search warrants at the home and seized guns, money and a vehicle.

According to authorities, more charges of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute (silocybin mushrooms), possession of Schedule Il with intent to distribute (hydrocodone), and possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam) were added on.

More suspects and warrants will be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

