Bystanders save tennis player who went into cardiac arrest. They inspired him to pay it forward

ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man who recently received lifesaving CPR is on a mission to return the favor.

David Beck isn’t just a CPR student. He’s alive today because of it. Beck, who is in his 50s, recently suffered a cardiac arrest while playing tennis earlier this year. After his third round of play, he started to feel some pain.

“My back was a little bit sore – there wasn’t one piece of mind that thought, ‘Oh there is something wrong with my heart.’” he told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

Beck’s tennis partner, bystanders, and first responders stepped in to help. They saved Beck’s life thanks to CPR and the nearby automated external defibrillator.

“I thank God every morning that I wake up that those guys were there. I’m alone. I live alone. I work from home. I just happened to be at the right place at the right time,” he said.

On Monday, the American Medical Response (AMR) in Roswell hosted CPR training for Beck and his friends to learn the life-saving techniques that saved him.

“Many times we show up on a cardiac arrest and no one has done CPR in the early stages – and the outcome isn’t nearly as good as Mr. Beck’s because it’s key to keeping the brain alive,” instructor Tedd Winneberge said.

Beck reunited with the two AMR paramedics who responded to his emergency along with Roswell E911, Roswell fire, and staff from a north Fulton hospital.

Thanks to the quick actions of the bystanders and first responders, Beck has made a full recovery and is back on the tennis court.

“I hope that at some point that if this ever falls in my lap that I have the opportunity to help someone like they helped me,” he said.

You can learn more about CPR and AED training by clicking here.

