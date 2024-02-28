Burglary suspects caught on camera stealing $15k worth of clothes from northwest Atlanta business

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help to identify two burglary suspects.

On Feb. 19, police were called out to a burglary on Marietta Street Northwest at A Ma Maniere.

Police said two suspects broke into the business and stole $15,000 worth of clothes.

APD provided surveillance video showing the moments of the burglary.

In the first part of the video, the suspects can be seen pushing their way into a room and removing several stacked containers with items inside.

In the second part of the video, you see the suspects approaching the building and breaking in, setting off the alarm. After some second go by, the suspects are seen walking out of the business with the containers they removed from inside the room in the first part of the surveillance video.

Police believe the same perpetrators burglarized the same business on Feb. 23.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

