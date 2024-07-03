Budweiser Clydesdales trotting into metro Atlanta. Here’s where you can see them

ATLANTA — The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to metro Atlanta this week. If you want the chance to see them up close, they’re stopping at several locations throughout the area.

The visit is part of Budweiser’s partnership with Folds of Honors, a nonprofit that helps families of fallen U.S. military service members.

The iconic horses will begin their visit helping out with beer deliveries around Cartersville Town Square near the beer company’s plant starting at 12 p.m.

On Thursday, the Clydesdales will stop by the Norcross Summer Concert series at Thrasher Park at 5 p.m. Their final stop will be Friday with a parade through Alpharetta off Wills Road.

After the parade, Budweiser will present a donation to the Folds of Honor scholarship program at the Alpharetta American Legion

There is a lot of work that goes into moving the 10 horses and their carriage to events across the country.

“Expert groomers travel on the road with the hitch at least 10 months out of the year. Another team oversees their diet; each hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of whole grains, minerals and vitamins, 50 to 60 pounds of hay, and up to 30 gallons of water on a warm day,” Anheuser-Busch said.

The horses and everything that goes with them are transported in three 50-foot tractor-trailers.

“Cameras mounted in the trailers are connected to monitors in the cabs that enable the drivers to keep a watchful eye on their precious cargo during transport. Air-cushioned suspension and thick rubber flooring in the trailers ease the rigors of traveling. The team stops each night at local stables so the ‘gentle giants’ can rest,” the company said.

