Brush fire closes interstate along Georgia-South Carolina line

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire that's shut down part of a busy interstate just outside Augusta.
The fire is along Interstate 20 in Aiken, South Carolina last night.
Officials asked people in about 40 homes to evacuate. So far, the fire is about 75 percent contained.
I-20 could re-open later this morning.
