Brock Bowers, projected top 10 draft pick, steps out of his comfort zone at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — For some prospects, the NFL Combine is a chance to increase their draft stock. For others, their stock can’t get any higher.

On Thursday, all eyes in Indianapolis were on former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The only thing that Bowers will probably have to do this week that gets him out of his comfort zone is speaking in front of nearly 100 media members to talk about himself.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein had the chance to go 1-on-1 with Bowers about what UGA did to help turn him into the No. 1 tight end in this year’s draft.

“They did so much. Just going into the competition every single day and learn from those coaches. It all just formed me into who I am,” Bowers told Klein.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the third consecutive year, the Dawgs are expected to have a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Two years ago, Travon Walker went No. 1 overall to Jacksonville. Last year, Jalen Carter went No. 9 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This year, it’s all but a lock that Bowers will go into the top 10.

Bowers finished his Bulldogs career as a John Mackey Award winner and two-time national champion. He led the team in receiving yards during each of his three seasons and finished with 175 passes, 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 career receiving yards.

With all the career accolades, what is his final message for Dawg Nation about his time between the hedges?

“It was so awesome. Man, to play in front of the greatest fans in the country,” Bowers said.

Bowers told Klein that he is leaning toward staying at his home in Napa, California as he waits to hear his name called during the draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25. All seven rounds will air live on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

New commemorative bobblehead celebrates Uga X, “Que”, Georgia’s winningest mascot The University of Georgia’s winningest mascot in school history, the late Uga X, is being honored with his own bobblehead. (Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)





©2023 Cox Media Group