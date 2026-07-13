Bridge replacement project begins in Meriwether County

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Starting July 13, crews will begin work on the Bridge Replacement Project on Beaver Lake Road over Shoal Creek, replacing the current one.

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The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors say the bridge will be closed for the project’s duration until construction is completed. The project is estimated to be completed by this fall.

Once finished, drivers will be able to drive on a new bridge over Shoal Creek.

Officials say there will be off-site detours.

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