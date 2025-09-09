Brian Snitker gets 800th career win as Alex Anthopoulos discusses manager’s future

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker picked up his 800th career win on Monday as the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs, 4-1.

All 800 of Snitker’s wins have been with the Braves, the only organization he’s been with since the team drafted and hired him.

“It means a lot. I never thought I’d get one, let alone 800. I’ve been surrounded by really good players for 10 year, so that’s a byproduct of that,” Snitker told FanDuel Sports Network’s Paul Byrd after the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Snitker praised his mentor, former Braves manager Bobby Cox, and more importantly his wife, Ronnie, for her support.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be doing this right now I’ll tell you that,” Snitker told Byrd.

Before the game, Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos spoke with reporters about Snitker’s future.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked if there have been any talks with Snitker, who is in the final year of his contract, about his role.

“Snit’s going to be in this organization forever. I’m not the owner obviously... But Snit will be part of this organization no matter what, well past when I’m here. He’s Braves for life,” Anthopoulos said.

He added that staffing and rosters are “things we always address at the end of the year” once the team gets through the season.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on the future of manager Brian Snitker:



“Snit’s going to be with this organization forever”



(listen for full context) pic.twitter.com/J6WC80JXXI — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 8, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group