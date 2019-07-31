  • BREAKING: Police searching for 'violent suspect' near Athens botanical gardens

    ATHENS, Ga. - A manhunt is currently underway in Athens for a "wanted, violent suspect" near the State Botanical Gardens in Athens, police said Wednesday. 

    The University of Georgia sent an alert out to students saying they are searching for a suspect near the gardens on South Milledge Avenue and urging people to avoid the area. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over Athens, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were lined up along the road outside the gardens. 

