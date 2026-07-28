Break-in suspect dead days after being shot by police

COMMERCE, Ga. — A man shot by police in Commerce earlier this month has died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Levi Long, 22, died on Sunday after being shot by two officers and spending several days in the hospital.

Commerce Police Chief Jeff Drossman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to reports of a burglary in progress on July 16.

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He said the suspect, later identified as Long, kicked in the door and threw bricks through windows.

Officers found Long at another home shortly after. That’s when they say he came out with a screwdriver and refused to drop it before charging at officers.

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That’s when Chief Drossman says an officer shot him, but he got back up and charged at another officer, so the second officer shot him as well.

Long’s body is being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

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