Braves unveil bobbleheads, specialty jersey giveaways for 2026 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Get ready baseball fans: Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers report for spring training in one week.

Our Channel 2 Action News cameras were at Truist Park on Monday as the Braves started to load up equipment for the trip to Florida. We also got a sneak peek at what Atlanta is giving away throughout the 2026 season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Among the highlights is the Crossover Jersey Collection featuring a Drake Baldwin hockey jersey, Ronald Acuna Jr. basketball jersey, Michael Harris II football jersey and a World Cup-inspired soccer jersey.

Harris II, Baldwin and Ha-Seong Kim will get their own bobbleheads this season. The rest of the bobblehead series will honor former Braves players Javy Lopez, David Justice, Andrés Galarraga and Andruw Jones. The centerfield will be inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

The Braves will open the 2026 season against the Kansas City Royals on March 27 at Truist Park.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

BRAVES GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE

March 27

Braves Rally Towel Giveaway Presented by RaceTrac *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway*

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway Presented by Georgia Power, showcasing the 2026 Braves season calendar *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway*

March 28

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway Presented by Georgia Power, showcasing the 2026 Braves season calendar *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway*

March 31

Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola, recognizing his award from the 2025 season.

April 10

Dale Murphy Replica Jersey Giveaway Presented by Truist, inspired by the 1980s powder blue jersey

April 29

The Bobblecard™ Series: Chris Sale Giveaway Presented by NAPA Auto Parts

May 12

Braves Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

May 13

Michael Harris II & his dog “Cash” Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Boehringer-Ingelheim, featuring his adorable goldendoodle, Cash

May 22

Braves Straw Cowboy Hat Giveaway Presented by Visit Sarasota

June 2

David Justice Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Truist, commemorating his game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series

June 3

The Crossover Jersey Collection: Drake Baldwin Hockey Jersey Giveaway

June 6

The Home Depot Tools Trading Cards Giveaway, featuring the tools in the famous The Home Depot tool race *First 5,000 fans*

June 17

The Crossover Jersey Collection: Soccer Jersey Giveaway Presented by SeatGeek

July 1

The Bobblecard™ Series: Jurickson Profar Giveaway Presented by Xfinity

July 2

Braves Corduroy Throwback Cap Giveaway Presented by NAPA Auto Parts, featuring an American flag on the side

July 6

The Bobblecard™ Series: Matt Olson Giveaway Presented by Delta Air Lines

July 21

Ha-Seong Kim Bobblehead Giveaway

July 30

Andruw Jones Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Curaçao, Feel It For Yourself, celebrating his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Aug. 10

The Crossover Jersey Collection: Michael Harris II Football Jersey Giveaway

Aug. 11

Spencer Strider Volume 3 Vinyl Record Giveaway, featuring music from some of Spencer’s favorite bands. Following the game, fans can look forward to live performances in the Georgia Power Pavillion.

Aug. 12

Javy López Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola, featuring a removable catcher’s mask

Aug. 14

Andrés Galarraga “Big Cat” Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Northside Hospital

Sept. 22

Austin Riley Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway Presented by Xfinity

Sept. 24

The Crossover Jersey Collection: Ronald Acuña Jr. Basketball Jersey Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola

©2026 Cox Media Group