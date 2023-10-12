Braves teammates on Orlando Arcia comment about Bryce Harper: ‘He was joking around.’

PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the National League Division Series felt a little bit like deja vu for the Atlanta Braves.

Last year in Game 3, the Braves gave up six runs in the third inning. Spencer Strider started that game and the Braves lost.

On Wednesday night, it was Bryce Elder who gave up six runs in the third inning. The Braves went on to lose 10-2.

Bryce Harper led the power surge for Philadelphia with two home runs and four RBI. As he rounded the bases on his home runs, Harper stared down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia.

“Yeah, I mean, I stared right at him,” Harper said postgame.

The Braves drop Game 3 in Philly. And the #Braves react to the Orlando Arcia locker room comments that were shared without him knowing.

Reports emerged that Arcia mocked Harper in the locker room with “Atta boy, Harper” chant after the Phillies star was doubled up to seal the Braves’ Game 2 victory in Atlanta.

Through his translator, Arcia said he thought his comment would stay within the clubhouse.

“He can look wherever he wants to look... When you’re in the clubhouse, I was under the impression you could say whatever you wanted. He wasn’t supposed to hear it. That’s when we were talking in the clubhouse.”

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud also spoke to reporters after the Game 3 loss about Arcia’s comment getting out of the clubhouse.

“Orlando’s a great person. He was joking around,” Travis d’Arnaud said. “When things get out, which I’m sure other teams say things as well, it’s not a good feeling.”

The Braves find themselves in a must-win Game 4 Thursday night.

If they win, they force a Game 5 back home in Atlanta. If they lose, their postseason run ends in Philadelphia just like last year.

Spencer Strider, who allowed only one earned run in the Game 1, will get the start in Game 4.

