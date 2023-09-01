WATCH: Acuña Jr. becomes 1st player in MLB history with 30 home runs, 60 stolen bases in a season

LOS ANGELES — Ronald Acuña Jr. added more to his resume for most valuable player consideration on Thursday night becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season.

The Atlanta Braves star launched a grand slam in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 30th home run.

GRAND SLAM FOR RONNIE'S THIRTIETH HOME RUN OF THE SEASON!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/4naw5y8Xiw — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023

What’s next for the outfielder? Acuña needs 10 more home runs to join Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano in the elusive 40-40 club.

He could go onto create the 30-70 club with his stolen base pace. The last time a player had 70 steals in a season was Jacoby Ellsbury in 2009.

Of course, Acuña is the frontrunner for the National League MVP with former teammate Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman also in the running.

It’s been quite the week for Acuña. Hours before he made history, Acuña and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot, according to social media posts.

Earlier this week on Monday night against the Rockies, fans rushed the field to try and take a selfie with Acuña. As security tried to remove the fans, Acuña was knocked on the ground.

Eventually, the fans were escorted off the field by security. Acuña spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution through his interpreter after the game.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said. “Security was able to get there, and so I think everything’s OK, everyone’s OK.”

Those fans were identified and charged hours before Tuesday’s first pitch.

